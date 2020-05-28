Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew

DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the arrest of a CNN crew on live television by police on Friday, an apologetic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz promised that journalists would not be interfered with in reporting on violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were released within an hour after network chief executive Jeff Zucker called Walz to demand answers about why they were led away and held in a police van.

"We have got to ensure that there is a safe spot for journalism to tell this story," Walz said.

Jimenez an...