Police clash with protesters in major California cities

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Demonstrators outraged at the death of George Floyd at the hand of police in Minneapolis protested in major California cities Friday but the mostly peaceful marches were marred by vandalism, a shooting and clashes that injured several police officers.

Tear gas, flashbang grenades and rubber bullets were fired into a crowd that grew to about 1,000 protesters in downtown San Jose, the capital of Silicon Valley. Demonstrators had temporarily shut down a five-lane section of U.S. 101, a major highway.

KPIX-TV reported that police retaliated after protesters smashed the...