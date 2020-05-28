Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Probe: Top US official misused office to get son-in-law job

 
Last updated 5/29/2020



MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A senior Trump administration official misused his office for private gain by capitalizing on his government connections to help get his son-in-law hired at the Environmental Protection Agency, investigators said in a report obtained by The Associated Press.

The Interior Department's Inspector General found that Assistant Interior Secretary Douglas Domenech reached out to a senior EPA official in person and later by email in 2017 to advocate for the son-in-law when he was seeking a job at the agency.

Investigators said Domenech also...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
