Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death
Last updated 5/29/2020 at 9:52pm
SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota. In Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and beyond, thousands of protesters carried signs that said: "He said I can't breathe. Justice for George." They chanted ""No justice, no peace" and "Say his name. George Floyd."
After hours of peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta...
