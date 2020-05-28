Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Social media, music world go dark for Black Out Tuesday

 
Last updated 6/2/2020 at 2:12pm

Taylor Swift's Instagram page went black for the music and social media world's 'Black Out Tuesday.'

MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Though Black Out Tuesday was originally organized by the music community, the social media world also went dark in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, joining voices around the world outraged by the killings of black people in the U.S.

Instagram and Twitter accounts, from top record label to everyday people, were full of black squares posted in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Most of the captions were blank, though some posted #TheShowMustBePaused, black heart emojis or encouraged people to vote...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
