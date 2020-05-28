SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans
Last updated 5/30/2020 at 2:43pm
MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A rocket ship built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel and putting the United States back in the business of launching astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
NASA's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off at 3:22 p.m. from the same launch pad used to send Apollo crews to the moon a half-century ago....
