Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Suits accuse retail chains of flooding Ohio with painkillers

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 11:43am



MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Five retail chains flooded two Ohio counties with tens of millions of prescription painkillers through their pharmacies while taking few if any steps to stop drugs from being illegally diverted, according to updated lawsuits unsealed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

The counties are Lake and Trumbull in northeast Ohio. Their lawsuits made public Wednesday allege CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle helped fuel a national drug crisis that resulted in more than 430,000 deaths since 2000.

The counties' complaints are scheduled...



