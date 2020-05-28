Transcripts released of Flynn's calls with Russian diplomat

ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration's new national intelligence director waded into political waters in his first week on the job, declassifying documents that allies of the president say bolster their contention that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was wrongly pursued.

The extraordinary decision to release transcripts of Flynn's calls with a foreign country's ambassador, a closely guarded secret for more than three years, is part of an ongoing Trump administration effort to disclose information from the Russia investigation in hopes of p...