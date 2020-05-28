Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump adds fuel to protest fires with denounced tweet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/29/2020 at 12:40pm



JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump added fuel to racial fires Friday as he threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis "under control," calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody "thugs" and reviving a civil-rights era phrase fraught with racist overtones.

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump wrote in a tweet that was quickly flagged by Twitter as violating rules against "glorifying violence." The White House said the president "did not glorify violence. He clearly con...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/30/2020 01:34