Trump adds fuel to protest fires with denounced tweet

JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump added fuel to racial fires Friday as he threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis "under control," calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody "thugs" and reviving a civil-rights era phrase fraught with racist overtones.

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump wrote in a tweet that was quickly flagged by Twitter as violating rules against "glorifying violence." The White House said the president "did not glorify violence. He clearly con...