Trump wants schools to reopen 'ASAP'
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 3:25pm
GQ Pan
The Epoch Times
President Donald Trump called again Sunday, May 24, for reopening schools in the United States, saying that "very good information" has been made available to help schools make that decision.
The president's comment come as school districts across the country prepare to open their doors again, after educators and families went to great lengths to make sure students continue learning while at home over the past months.
"Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available," Trump said on Twitter, indicating that he wanted schools to...
