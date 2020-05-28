Twitter obscures, warns on Trump tweet 'glorifying violence'

BARBARA ORTUTAY and MATT O'BRIEN

AP Technology Writers

Twitter escalated tensions with President Donald Trump on Friday, adding a warning to one of his tweets for the first time and saying he violated the platform's rules by glorifying violence when he suggested protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.

Trump has been railing against the company since earlier this week, when it for the first time applied fact checks to two of his tweets. Those were about mail-in ballots.

The flap comes at a fraught moment for Twitter and social media more generally. Debate is heating up about when and how mu...