US cities gird for more violence as Trump decries 'lowlifes'

ZEKE MILLER and MATT SEDENSKY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday turned up the pressure on governors to quell the violence set off by the death of George Floyd, demanding New York call up the National Guard to stop the "lowlifes and losers."

As more demonstrations began taking shape around the country during the afternoon, and cities girded for another round of scattered violence after dark, the president amplified his hard-line calls of a day earlier, in which he threatened to send in the military to restore order if governors didn't do it.

"NYC, CALL UP...