Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

US job losses in May could raise 3-month total to 30 million

 
Last updated 6/3/2020 at 12:40pm



CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The epic damage to America's job market from the viral outbreak will come into sharper focus Friday when the government releases the May employment report: Eight million more jobs are estimated to have been lost. Unemployment could near 20%. And potentially fewer than half of all adults may be working.

Beneath the dismal figures will be signs that job cuts, severe as they are, are slowing as more businesses gradually or partially reopen. Still, the economy is mired in a recession, and any rebound in hiring will likely be painfully...



