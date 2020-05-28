Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

US layoffs climb to 41 million, despite business reopenings

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 11:42am



CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday.

In a glimmer of hope, the overall number of people currently drawing jobless benefits in the U.S. fell for the first time since the crisis began, from 25 million to 21 million, suggesting some companies are starting to rehire.

Still, the Labor Depar...



