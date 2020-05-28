Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

US says California order discriminates against churches

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 3:30pm



Robert Jablon

The Associated Press

The head of the federal Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division told Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday, May 19, that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.

In a letter to the governor, Eric S. Dreiband said that despite a coronavirus pandemic “that is unprecedented in our lifetimes,” Newsom should allow some in-person worship under the current second phase of his four-part reopening plan.

Restaurants and other secular businesses are being allowed to reopen under social distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to...



