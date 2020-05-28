Violent protests over Floyd death spread beyond Minneapolis

TIM SULLIVAN and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anger over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody, spread beyond Minneapolis on Thursday, with looting and fires set along a major St. Paul street and protesters returning to a neighborhood already ravaged by violent protest.

It was the third consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd's death on Monday. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can't breathe as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneels on his neck. As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talk...