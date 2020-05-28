Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 11:41am



DOUG GLASS

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked a Minneapolis neighborhood for a second straight night as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The mayor asked the governor to activate the National Guard.

The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In th...



