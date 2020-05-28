Widower: Delete Trump tweets suggesting wife was murdered
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 3:29pm
Dino Hazell
The Associated Press
The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of former Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting Scarborough, now a fierce Trump critic, murdered her.
"My request is simple: Please delete these tweets," Timothy J. Klausutis said to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach, Florida, congressional office July 20, 2001.
Klausutis said in the letter, sent last week, that his wife had an undiagnosed...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)