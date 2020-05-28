Widower: Delete Trump tweets suggesting wife was murdered

In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough takes questions from an audience at forum at the John F. Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of former Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting Scarborough murdered her. AP photo/Steven Senne, file photo

Dino Hazell

The Associated Press

The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of former Republican Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump's tweets suggesting Scarborough, now a fierce Trump critic, murdered her.

"My request is simple: Please delete these tweets," Timothy J. Klausutis said to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in Scarborough's Fort Walton Beach, Florida, congressional office July 20, 2001.

Klausutis said in the letter, sent last week, that his wife had an undiagnosed...