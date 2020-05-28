Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Boys and Girls Clubs of North County virtually raises $90,000

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:05am

A trip to Kauai, Hawaii, is one of the vacation packages auctioned during the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County fundraiser.

FALLBROOK – After canceling their Red Carpet Gala scheduled for April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County moved its well-known gala to an online platform and raised almost $90,000. From May 18 to May 23, guests could peruse the auction items and vacation packages from the comfort of their own home.

This year's gala was scheduled to be held at Pechanga Resort Casino as the club's largest fundraiser of the year. When it became apparent that it would be canceled, the Gala Committee and staff worked together to come up with a new plan.

"We are so grateful...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:08