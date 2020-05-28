Boys and Girls Clubs of North County virtually raises $90,000

A trip to Kauai, Hawaii, is one of the vacation packages auctioned during the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County fundraiser.

FALLBROOK – After canceling their Red Carpet Gala scheduled for April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of North County moved its well-known gala to an online platform and raised almost $90,000. From May 18 to May 23, guests could peruse the auction items and vacation packages from the comfort of their own home.

This year's gala was scheduled to be held at Pechanga Resort Casino as the club's largest fundraiser of the year. When it became apparent that it would be canceled, the Gala Committee and staff worked together to come up with a new plan.

"We are so grateful...