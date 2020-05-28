Cooler weather to arrive tonight throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will begin cooling tonight throughout San Diego County and highs in the deserts are expected to dip below triple digits on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over Southern California will weaken through Saturday, then a low pressure system moving northeast will bring cooler temperatures through at least Thursday, forecasters said.

High temperatures today are forecast to reach 75 degrees near the coast and inland, 78 in the western valleys, 85 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts, where an excessiv...