Coronavirus has unclear impact on crime

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unclear impact on the number of crimes local law enforcement officers are seeing in North County and the Fallbrook area.

The California Highway Patrol, which oversees highways and all roads in unincorporated areas, has reported issuing far more tickets for speeding over 100 mph amid pandemic-related stay-at-home orders which have resulted in less traffic.

According to preliminary data from the agency’s traffic records, 4,000 tickets for speeding over 100 mph were issued between March 19 and April 30, which is more than double the rate seen last year dur...