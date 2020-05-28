Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Coronavirus has unclear impact on crime

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:08am



The coronavirus pandemic has had an unclear impact on the number of crimes local law enforcement officers are seeing in North County and the Fallbrook area.

The California Highway Patrol, which oversees highways and all roads in unincorporated areas, has reported issuing far more tickets for speeding over 100 mph amid pandemic-related stay-at-home orders which have resulted in less traffic.

According to preliminary data from the agency’s traffic records, 4,000 tickets for speeding over 100 mph were issued between March 19 and April 30, which is more than double the rate seen last year dur...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:08