Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County supervisors vote to extend moratorium on evictions

 
Last updated 6/2/2020 at 4:09pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend a moratorium on evictions for both residents and small businesses for another month, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, along with board Chairman Greg Cox, made the request, which was unanimously approved. The board first approved an eviction moratorium in late March.

``By extending the moratorium, we are giving families and business owners another tool to assist in their recovery from the pandemic,'' Fletcher said. ``The Board of Supervisors did the right thing...



