COVID-19 cases rise to 7,240, supervisors consider eviction ban next week

Last updated 5/29/2020 at 4:10pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 140 COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths today, raising the county totals to 7,240 cases and 266 deaths.

County health officials recorded 4,624 tests Friday, raising the cumulative total number of tests to 151,910.

The 140 positive tests Friday comprise 3% of the total number, and the 14-day rolling average testing positive is just 3.1%, giving officials like Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, reason to believe the region's cases have ``peaked.''

Of the positive cases, 17.9% or 1,296 have bee...