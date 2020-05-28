Fallbrook Village Rotary donates masks to local businesses

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:11am

Paul Mungo of Manor Cleaners works with Fallbrook Village Rotary's George Archibald to make masks for the community.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary continues to meet regularly on Zoom and works to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotarians contracted with Fallbrook's Manor Cleaners to sew masks. Paul Mungo, owner of Manor Cleaners, also donated 20 additional masks to the project.

Masks deliveries were made last week. Rotarian George Archibald provided masks to both John Alarcon, store manager of Major Market, who regularly supplies food for Rotary fundraisers.

Faro Trupiano also received masks from Rotarian Archibald. Trupiano's 127 West is the Rotary's meeting location when th...