Health district to consider grant funds at June board meeting

The Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors will consider next month how to award more than a million dollars in grant money.

The health district provides grant funding through its Community Health Contracts program. According to the district's website, Community Health Contract funds must benefit the residents of the communities served by the Fallbrook Regional Health District, which has a 110-square mile service area and sphere of influence covering Fallbrook as well as Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

To qualify, applicants must either be a registered nonprofit, or a commercial...