Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Health district to consider grant funds at June board meeting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:15am



The Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors will consider next month how to award more than a million dollars in grant money.

The health district provides grant funding through its Community Health Contracts program. According to the district's website, Community Health Contract funds must benefit the residents of the communities served by the Fallbrook Regional Health District, which has a 110-square mile service area and sphere of influence covering Fallbrook as well as Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

To qualify, applicants must either be a registered nonprofit, or a commercial...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:08