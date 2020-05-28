Motorcyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Rainbow

RAINBOW (CNS) - A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in Rainbow this morning.

The crash was reported at 2860 Rainbow Valley Blvd., at 12:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was trapped under the vehicle, the CHP said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed and it was unclear whether the driver was arrested.

Details of what led up to the collision were also not available.

...