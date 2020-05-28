Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Motorcyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Rainbow

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/30/2020 at 11:05am



RAINBOW (CNS) - A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in Rainbow this morning.

The crash was reported at 2860 Rainbow Valley Blvd., at 12:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was trapped under the vehicle, the CHP said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed and it was unclear whether the driver was arrested.

Details of what led up to the collision were also not available.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.






 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/30/2020 18:25