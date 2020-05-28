Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Passenger dies after accident; driver arrested for DUI

 
Last updated 5/31/2020 at 11:19am

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car overturned on State Route 76, killing his passenger, the California Highway Patrol said today.

The 53-year-old driver from Garden Grove, identified as Juan Hart, was driving a 2006 Infiniti G35 westbound on SR-76 near Pala Del Norte at about 11 p,m, Saturday when his vehicle crossed the double yellow lines into the opposing lane of traffic to pass another vehicle, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

"For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver lost control, slid into the embankment that borders the north side of the roadway

and overturned,'' Latulippe said. "The passenger within the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Wildomar, was partially ejected as the vehicle overturned.''

Fire personnel responded to the scene and took the driver and passenger to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, the officer said.

The driver received major injuries, but is expected to survive, he said. His passenger died at the hospital.

Hart was arrested and released to the care of the hospital, Latulippe said.

 
