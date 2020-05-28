Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

San Diego County nears 250 coronavirus deaths

Fallbrook still has one of the lowest case totals, and now ranks second in county

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:07am



The COVID-19 death toll in San Diego County is nearing the 250 mark as statewide stay-at-home orders begin to loosen.

County health officials reported 96 cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday, May 25, bringing the county's total to 6,797 cases and 249 deaths.

So far, 1,244 cases have required hospitalization and 370 have required intensive care, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

Of the 3,700 tests reported to the county Sunday, May 24; 96 were positive cases.

The 14-day rolling average of new positive cases among county residents is 3.2%.

There remained a tot...



