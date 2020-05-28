SHERIFF'S LOG
May 28, 2020
May 6
Canonita Dr @ S. Old Highway 395 Recovered stolen vehicle
Pala Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended/revoked license
2800 block Lakemont Dr Grand theft
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Public intoxication
900 block E. Mission Rd Commercial burglary
31100 block Calle Joya Arrest: Violation of court order
1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Grand theft
500 block E. Elder St Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
1000 block Hughes Ln Theft from elder/dependent adult
May 7
2400 block Gum Tree Ln Credit fraud
W. Alvarado St @ S....
