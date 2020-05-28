Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
May 6

Canonita Dr @ S. Old Highway 395 Recovered stolen vehicle

Pala Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended/revoked license

2800 block Lakemont Dr Grand theft

2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Public intoxication

900 block E. Mission Rd Commercial burglary

31100 block Calle Joya Arrest: Violation of court order

1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Grand theft

500 block E. Elder St Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

1000 block Hughes Ln Theft from elder/dependent adult

May 7

2400 block Gum Tree Ln Credit fraud

W. Alvarado St @ S....



