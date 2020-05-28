SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 5/28/2020 at 4:26pm



May 6 Canonita Dr @ S. Old Highway 395 Recovered stolen vehicle Pala Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Driving on suspended/revoked license 2800 block Lakemont Dr Grand theft 2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln Arrest: Public intoxication 900 block E. Mission Rd Commercial burglary 31100 block Calle Joya Arrest: Violation of court order 1900 block Rainbow Glen Rd Grand theft 500 block E. Elder St Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia 1000 block Hughes Ln Theft from elder/dependent adult May 7 2400 block Gum Tree Ln Credit fraud W. Alvarado St @ S....





