Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Looking for watercolor of a fireman

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 3:59pm



During the days following 9/11, my mother, Joan Roche, a celebrated Fallbrook watercolor artist and board member of the Fallbrook Art Association and incumbent president of National Watercolor Society, was moved to capture the emotion displayed by a New York firefighter kneeling in the 9/11 rubble with his head and helmet in his hands during the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the World Trade Center.

The watercolor was unfinished when Joan suddenly died less than one month later. This unfinished watercolor was then sold to the unknown wife of a firefighter as a gift for her husband. Joan’s only grandson is nearing the end of his training to become a firefighter in Houston, Texas, and I would like to gift him this painting. Contact [email protected] if you have information.

Wayne Roche

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 19:48