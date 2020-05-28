Looking for watercolor of a fireman

During the days following 9/11, my mother, Joan Roche, a celebrated Fallbrook watercolor artist and board member of the Fallbrook Art Association and incumbent president of National Watercolor Society, was moved to capture the emotion displayed by a New York firefighter kneeling in the 9/11 rubble with his head and helmet in his hands during the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the World Trade Center.

The watercolor was unfinished when Joan suddenly died less than one month later. This unfinished watercolor was then sold to the unknown wife of a firefighter as a gift for her husband. Joan’s only grandson is nearing the end of his training to become a firefighter in Houston, Texas, and I would like to gift him this painting. Contact [email protected] if you have information.

Wayne Roche