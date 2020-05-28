National news in the Village News

As a 20-year resident of our dear Fallbrook, I am so drawn to the sense of community that exists here. Things are not perfect, but when I meet a neighbor or someone at the grocery, I do not stop to think “are they a Republican or Democrat?” I value that feeling of camaraderie and acceptance.

I believe that so many problems are accentuated right now because of the division in our country. We have lost the ability to communicate about our differences, and instead simply label people, groups, news outlets as either “for us” or “against us.”

This attitude saddens me in that we are basically dehumanizing each other. We stop trying to solve problems and instead just label each other as the enemy. And that characterization is the scariest part for me. I believe that the act of dehumanization can ultimately result in fears which fuel frightening behaviors between us.

Which brings me to the point of my letter. I have always had much respect for the Village News because of your thorough coverage of local news. You have brought the community together. Where else can we easily find local coverage, ranging from a concert at the library to seeing photos of high school sport stars, to what issues the local planning commission is reviewing? Even reading the advertisements gives me a sense of the pulse of our community.

With the additional coverage of national news, including The Epoch Times, I am afraid you have denigrated your role as a neutral representative for Fallbrook. I have talked to people who have had extreme reactions, ranging from support to canceling their subscription.

I long for a means to discuss differences in opinion in a way where we are not so polarized. I remember a television show “Point/Counterpoint,” where an issue would be debated from opposing perspectives. And at the end of the show, I never felt that the participants held ill-will toward each other. Sadly, I am not aware of any similar forum currently.

The Village News does have a forum for people to express their opinions via letters like this. And boy, does it feel heated sometimes. But I would much rather see that forum than see national news articles that skew the identity of the newspaper and really have no bearing on our community. And while I realize there are only a handful of national news articles published, they serve to paint a perspective which can polarize our community.

If you wish to use the Village News as a vehicle to discuss larger issues, please try to find a way to represent multiple viewpoints, which is a tough needle to thread.

So, to Julie Reeder and the other professionals at the Village News, I implore you to return to your role of a superb local paper without national news. Fallbrook needs that much more than another national news perspective.

Maggie Rogan