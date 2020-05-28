Re: 'Do we permit a virus to destroy our economy?' [Village News, Walker Letter, 5/14/20]

Again with the personal attacks Mr. Walker. You do not know me or my nationality and your “white privilege” is nothing more than you white people feeling guilty about the atrocities that took place hundreds of years ago. Let it go.

Maybe you had “white privilege” – that doesn’t really exist – but I grew up poor and on the wrong side of town so don’t dare disparage me. I never said anything about attending college. Again with the extreme. A basic high school graduation plus common sense will go a long way. Heck, there are many college-educated people I know who don’t have one lick of common sense. Most liberals have no common sense.

Your attack letter is so full of mistruths and exaggerations blown way out of proportion. Your list of people working for minimum wage is another exaggeration.

California minimum wage is $12 an hour for businesses with 26 or fewer people and $13 an hour for over 26 people, so your extreme quote of the federal wage of $7.25 doesn’t jive.

So, people working at Albertsons, Wells Fargo, custodians at our schools all make minimum wage? More fake news! Iowa beef packers in the slaughterhouses make minimum wage? Wherever do you get your information?

Do any of you remember when the Asian immigrants came here legally in the 1970s? These wonderful people came here, got educated, assimilated into our country and have prospered very well in life. We have millions of Blacks, Hispanics and others that have done very well for themselves, and they all took responsibility for themselves, got an education, work hard and are great contributing Americans to our society. That contribution is what makes America so great.

People like you confuse empathy with codependency and enabling. Both are characteristics of people who need to do for others because it makes them feel better about themselves. This attitude only deprives that person of learning to do it for themselves. It’s more like a hero complex.

Here are some more words of wisdom from a Chinese proverb, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

Diana Miller