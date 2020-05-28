Salute our graduates

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

AS-75 (R)

It’s graduation time, and unfortunately the events that our college and high school students, eighth graders, kindergarteners and many others have been eagerly working toward all year have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes canceling traditional graduations and grad nights, school dances and other large gatherings.

These events and ceremonies are the focal point of the school year and of a student’s academic career.

From Temecula to Fallbrook and Bonsall, to Valley Center, San Marcos and Escondido, schools and colleges at all grade levels throughout this region are grappling with new ways to recognize and honor hard work, dedication and achievement while safeguarding their students’ and their families’ health.

In many cases, students and their immediate families are being invited to virtual graduation ceremonies that may include the usual pomp and circumstance, including decorated stages, guest speakers and diploma presentations. Some of these individual presentations will be photographed, videotaped and live-streamed.

But virtual programs aren’t a substitute for the real thing, and many schools are planning summer and fall gatherings complete with photo opportunities, yearbook signings and a chance for students to finally say goodbye and move on, surrounded by their family and friends.

Telling students that this pandemic is an historic, once-in-a-lifetime event – we hope – that they’ll always remember may not help much right now. During this graduation season, our hardworking students deserve a shoutout from all of us, and in a small way, I’m happy to help.

If you and your graduating student would like to receive a State Assembly certificate recognizing this important milestone in their lives, visit my website and send a request to me at http://asm.ca.gov/75.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.