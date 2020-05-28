Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County reports 120 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths as beaches open

 
Last updated 6/2/2020 at 3:38pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County public health officials reported 120 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths today, as beaches across the region reopened for passive recreation activities like sunbathing.

After two days of new cases dipping below triple digits, the 120 cases raises the county total to 7,674. The deaths reported Tuesday -- the first reported in two days -- raise the county's death toll to 276.

The deaths were five men and two women who ranged in age from 46 to 94, and all but one had an underlying health condition.

Public health officials also recorded 3...



