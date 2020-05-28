Ex-deputy who sexually abused women while on duty released from jail

VISTA (CNS) - A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy jailed for groping and sexually assaulting more than a dozen women while on duty was released from custody earlier this month, but not due to any early release agreements, the District Attorney's Office said today.

Richard Fischer, 34, was sentenced last December to 44 months behind bars followed by 16 months of post-release supervision.

``He was released on May 15 after receiving custody credits under the law, which is standard for every qualifying inmate,'' according to a statement issued by the San Diego County District Attor...