Following COVID-19 closures, San Diego County churches gear up for live reopenings
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:55pm
DAVE SCHWAB
City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With the state this week lifting the prohibition on religious congregations meeting in-person due to the pandemic, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego announced it will resume live services on June 14.
``We've encouraged the beginning of live services in the majority of our parishes,'' said Kevin Eckery, vice chancellor communications and public affairs, Diocese of San Diego, ``But to take pressure off folks who might be unable to attend Sunday masses, the bishop is giving a dispensation to them, not making it obligatory. We don't want peo...
