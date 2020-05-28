Following COVID-19 closures, San Diego County churches gear up for live reopenings

DAVE SCHWAB

City News Service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With the state this week lifting the prohibition on religious congregations meeting in-person due to the pandemic, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego announced it will resume live services on June 14.

``We've encouraged the beginning of live services in the majority of our parishes,'' said Kevin Eckery, vice chancellor communications and public affairs, Diocese of San Diego, ``But to take pressure off folks who might be unable to attend Sunday masses, the bishop is giving a dispensation to them, not making it obligatory. We don't want peo...