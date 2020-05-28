Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Carlsbad stabbing

 
Last updated 5/28/2020 at 7:47pm



VISTA (CNS) - A man who fatally stabbed another man during an argument in Carlsbad last summer pleaded guilty today to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Jay Terry, 37, is slated to be sentenced June 25 to five years in state prison for the July 10 slaying of 35-year-old Eric Blackstock, according to Deputy District Attorney Peter Estes.

Terry and Blackstock did not know each other well, but began arguing due to something Blackstock said to Terry's girlfriend, which escalated into violence from both parties, the prosecutor said.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a fight be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
