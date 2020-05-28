San Diego approves stadium sale agreement, could officially sell to SDSU by July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council voted unanimously today to approve a sale agreement for the city-owned Mission Valley stadium property to San Diego State University for $86.2 million, bringing more than a year of negotiations nearly to a close.

Before the property officially changes hands, the city and university's attorneys need to finalize the purchase and sale agreement and 30 attachments. The contract details then need to be approved by the council with an ordinance -- which requires two readings in open session -- and then a 30-day referendum period before it can be sig...