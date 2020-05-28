Supervisors will consider reorganizing fire service in unincorporated areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to discuss the reorganization of the county's fire protection and emergency medical services into two separate agencies at its July 7 meeting.

The reorganization would allow more flexibility for, and accountability of, dependent fire and medical services in the county's

unincorporated areas, Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

One of the agencies would be the Fire Protection District, which would provide fire services to the jurisdictions within the current service area. The other would be the Fire Authority,...