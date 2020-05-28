Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/3/2020 at 7:58pm

In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in an NFL football game in New Orleans. A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, Fle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees was sharply criticized by fellow high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, on Wednesday after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem.

In an interview with Yahoo, Brees was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 2016 protest of police brutality against minorities, in which Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States," Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of his grandf...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/03/2020 21:48