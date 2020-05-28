Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Colts hoping for lucrative payoff from betting big on Rivers

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/29/2020 at 10:05pm

MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Frank Reich jumped right into research mode when he knew Philip Rivers would hit free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts coach studied tapes of Rivers' throws from an uncharacteristically poor 2019 season to compare with those he made earlier in his career. Reich saw no difference.

When offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael concurred with Reich's opinion, general manager Chris Ballard went all in on a 38-year-old quarterback the Colts believe can make them a title contender.

"I really think he's the same player...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/30/2020 01:44