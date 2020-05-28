Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Knox to play baseball at Linfield College

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2020 at 4:28pm

Grant Knox will continue his baseball career at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the amazing education that Linfield offers and being able to play with the reputation of the Wildcats," Knox said.

Linfield College won the NCAA Division III championship in 2013, and in five of the past 10 years – not including the shortened 2020 season – the Wildcats won the Northwest Conference championship.

McMinnville is in northwest Oregon. Knox was also contemplating Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and Northwest Nazarene Uni...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2020 20:09