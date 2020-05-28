Knox to play baseball at Linfield College

Grant Knox will continue his baseball career at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the amazing education that Linfield offers and being able to play with the reputation of the Wildcats," Knox said.

Linfield College won the NCAA Division III championship in 2013, and in five of the past 10 years – not including the shortened 2020 season – the Wildcats won the Northwest Conference championship.

McMinnville is in northwest Oregon. Knox was also contemplating Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and Northwest Nazarene Uni...