LA Times: Two horses that died at Del Mar ended up at rendering plant

DEL MAR (CNS) - Two horses that died when they collided while training at the Del Mar Racetrack last summer were processed into animal by-products instead of being taken to a UC Davis Animal Health and Safety Laboratory per protocol, it was reported today.

The two horses killed in the July 18 head-on collision -- Charge A Bunch and Carson Valley -- were taken to a rendering plant near the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, where they were processed into products such as fertilizer and bone meal before their remains were sent to the landfill, the Los Angeles Times reported.

``I got a call...