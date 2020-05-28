Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

LA Times: Two horses that died at Del Mar ended up at rendering plant

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/29/2020 at 12:25pm

DEL MAR (CNS) - Two horses that died when they collided while training at the Del Mar Racetrack last summer were processed into animal by-products instead of being taken to a UC Davis Animal Health and Safety Laboratory per protocol, it was reported today.

The two horses killed in the July 18 head-on collision -- Charge A Bunch and Carson Valley -- were taken to a rendering plant near the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, where they were processed into products such as fertilizer and bone meal before their remains were sent to the landfill, the Los Angeles Times reported.

``I got a call...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019