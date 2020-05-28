California to vote on business tax hike worth up to $12B
CUNEYT DIL
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California voters in November will decide whether to increase property taxes on commercial and industrial land to raise up to an estimated $12 billion annually for public schools and city halls across the state.
The ballot measure contest will pit big city mayors and pro-labor groups against the business community that resist tax increases, particularly during a pandemic-induced recession. Advocates say the state's largest landowners are gaining from a tax loophole that deprives schools and local governments from tax revenue.
