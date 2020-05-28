Some violence, but California protests mostly peaceful

Demonstrators march through downtown Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, protesting the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - National Guard troops reinforced police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Vallejo after a second night of violence. That was among scattered incidents that stood in contrast to largely peaceful California protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Fifty members of the Guard arrived Tuesday after they were requested to "assist in securing locations that are considered high-risk," said statement from the city.

A person was shot by police when people began breaking into stores late Monday, and another round of violence...