Fallbrook High becomes an International Baccalaureate World School

FALLBROOK – After a three-year journey, Fallbrook High School was approved by International Baccalaureate to be officially named an IB World School. Instead of hearing the news in a packed school board meeting in the library with balloons and streamers, Fallbrook Union High School District residents got the news at home in a Zoom teleconference meeting.

Fallbrook High was previously approved as a candidate school for the traditional IB Diploma Programme in June 2018 and later for the IB Career-related Programme in December 2018. In March 2019, the school board unanimously voted for Fallb...