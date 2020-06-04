Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Herman de Ru

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 7:01pm

Herman de Ru died May 20, 2020.

Herman de Ru died May 20, 2020. Born in 1931 in the city of Leiden in the Netherlands to Cornelis and Wilhelmina, Herman was the youngest and last remaining of seven children.

He married Elly Wijtsma July 3, 1958, and they soon after immigrated to California, where they lived for 35 years in Whittier. He started with Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital on their opening day and spent the remainder of his career there. After his retirement, Herman and Elly spent a year in Suriname, then finally settled in Fallbrook, where they lived for 26 years.

Herman loved the Lord deeply and served him as a deacon at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in La Mirada; as a missionary associate in Paramaribo, Suriname; as an elder at Harvest OPC in San Marcos and in many other ways. It was all done in thankfulness for he placed his trust in Jesus Christ alone. Herman's hope would be that all who read this would "Seek the Lord while He may be found" as in Isaiah 55:6. Herman surely did and is now with his beautiful savior.

Herman is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, his four children and their spouses: Ron and Bonnie de Ru, Fred and Brenda de Ru, Mark and Jennifer de Ru, and Allen and Chris Shaw, as well as 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for July 18, 2020, but may be limited in attendance due to the pandemic. Rather than sending flowers, consider making a contribution in his memory to the deacons of Harvest OPC, http://www.hopc.org, or to the Committee on Foreign Missions of the OPC, http://give.opc.org.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019