Herman de Ru died May 20, 2020. Born in 1931 in the city of Leiden in the Netherlands to Cornelis and Wilhelmina, Herman was the youngest and last remaining of seven children.

He married Elly Wijtsma July 3, 1958, and they soon after immigrated to California, where they lived for 35 years in Whittier. He started with Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital on their opening day and spent the remainder of his career there. After his retirement, Herman and Elly spent a year in Suriname, then finally settled in Fallbrook, where they lived for 26 years.

Herman loved the Lord deeply and served him as a deacon at Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in La Mirada; as a missionary associate in Paramaribo, Suriname; as an elder at Harvest OPC in San Marcos and in many other ways. It was all done in thankfulness for he placed his trust in Jesus Christ alone. Herman's hope would be that all who read this would "Seek the Lord while He may be found" as in Isaiah 55:6. Herman surely did and is now with his beautiful savior.

Herman is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, his four children and their spouses: Ron and Bonnie de Ru, Fred and Brenda de Ru, Mark and Jennifer de Ru, and Allen and Chris Shaw, as well as 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for July 18, 2020, but may be limited in attendance due to the pandemic. Rather than sending flowers, consider making a contribution in his memory to the deacons of Harvest OPC, http://www.hopc.org, or to the Committee on Foreign Missions of the OPC, http://give.opc.org.