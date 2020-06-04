Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kornelsen announced as Student Research and Creative Works Expo winner at UA Little Rock

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 5:20am

Village News/George Herring photo

Looking forward, ​Fallbrook High School principal Narciso Iglesias sees a great future ahead for the students and community by partnering with International Baccalaureate to become an IB World School.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen, of Fallbrook was among the University of Arkansas at Little Rock students announced as winners of the 2020 Student Research and Creative Works Expo, May 1.

Kornelsen, an undergraduate student, won third place for the physical science category for “Investigation of Forster Resonance Energy Transfer in Ionic Materials.”

Students presented more than 150 research and creative works during the premiere student research event. Student projects were judged on the novelty and clarity of their research, the soundness of their methodology, the potential a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:26