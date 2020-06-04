Kornelsen announced as Student Research and Creative Works Expo winner at UA Little Rock

Looking forward, ​Fallbrook High School principal Narciso Iglesias sees a great future ahead for the students and community by partnering with International Baccalaureate to become an IB World School.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen, of Fallbrook was among the University of Arkansas at Little Rock students announced as winners of the 2020 Student Research and Creative Works Expo, May 1.

Kornelsen, an undergraduate student, won third place for the physical science category for “Investigation of Forster Resonance Energy Transfer in Ionic Materials.”

Students presented more than 150 research and creative works during the premiere student research event. Student projects were judged on the novelty and clarity of their research, the soundness of their methodology, the potential a...