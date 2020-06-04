Kornelsen announced as Student Research and Creative Works Expo winner at UA Little Rock
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 5:20am
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Caroline Kornelsen, of Fallbrook was among the University of Arkansas at Little Rock students announced as winners of the 2020 Student Research and Creative Works Expo, May 1.
Kornelsen, an undergraduate student, won third place for the physical science category for “Investigation of Forster Resonance Energy Transfer in Ionic Materials.”
Students presented more than 150 research and creative works during the premiere student research event. Student projects were judged on the novelty and clarity of their research, the soundness of their methodology, the potential a...
