Miss Fallbrook Pageant can be watched live online

Fallbrook Village Rotary is hosting the 2020 Miss Fallbrook pageant on Facebook this year. Anyone who wants to watch can go to Facebook.com/Miss Fallbrook to watch the livestream for free, Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. The 2019 Miss Fallbrook court is ready to pass on their crowns, from left, Miss Fallbrook First Princess Ivonne Damian, Miss Fallbrook Vanessa Hernandez, Miss Teen Fallbrook Stefanie Puerta, Miss Teen Fallbrook First Princess Madilyn Golden and Miss Teen Fallbrook Second Princess Veronica Romero. Not pictured is Miss Fallbrook Second Princess Lupita Hernandez.