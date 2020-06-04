Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Anti-racism protesters stage street rallies, topple statue

 
Last updated 6/7/2020 at 9:50am



PAN PYLAS, FRANK JORDANS and FRANCES D'EMILIO

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities Sunday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with protesters in the English port of Bristol venting their anger at the country's colonial history by toppling a statue of a 17th-century slave trader.

Demonstrators attached ropes to the statue of Edward Colston before pulling it down to cheers and roars of approval from the crowd.

Images on social media show protesters appearing to kneel on Colston's neck, recalling the death of George...



